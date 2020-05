CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Cambridge early on Sunday.

Crews responding to the fire at a home on Harvard Street around 2 a.m. worked to extinguish the flames.

Around 20 people were being assisted by the Red Cross on Sunday morning and crews were still at the scene.

