20-year-old man arrested on murder charge in death of beloved Lawrence DPW worker

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the January shooting death of a beloved Lawrence DPW worker, authorities announced Friday.

Ariel Toribio, of Lawrence, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court on a charge of murder, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said in a joint news release.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets on Jan. 15 found 52-year-old Marcos Antonio Ruiz, of Methuen, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ruiz, a long-time employee of the city’s public works department, was filling potholes when he was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators do not believe Ruiz was the intended target of the shooting.

“The city of Lawrence lost a great employee Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, who had been employed by the City for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will be reaching out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to support them through this tough time,” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said after the shooting.

Ruiz leaves behind two grown children, according to family members.

A GoFundMe has been set up in his name.

