JACKSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Jackson on Wednesday, officials said.

An autopsy has been completed on the body of Esmae Doucetter, 23, who suffered a gunshot wound at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.

The autopsy, conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound of the head, and that the manner of her death was homicide.

Brandon Mitchell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for causing Ms. Doucette’s death. Mr. Mitchell is currently being held without bail.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in the Carroll County Superior Court.

