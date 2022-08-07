BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man passed away on August 2 while camping with an outdoor education group in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, according to the National Outdoor Leadership School.

John “Jack” Murphy was partaking in an Educator Course with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck by lightning while at camp. Murphy entered cardiac arrest and despite attempting CPR for an hour, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NOLS website.

NOLS notified Teton County Search and Rescue who transported the deceased and a second injured student to Jackson, Wyoming within four hours of the incident.

“We are rocked by grief at having lost our dear Jack. Jack loved the outdoors and found peace in the physical exertion it takes to climb to a remote place like Enos Lake, so far from the city home he grew up in. We know in his last moments he was with others who shared his passion for the wilderness and helping others. And he was doing what he loved best — being outdoors, in awe of the beauty of nature,” a statement from the Murphy family reads on the NOLS website.

“This is a very sad day for NOLS, our students and our families. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of our student who passed away on this course and we are focused on supporting their family through this difficult process,” NOLS stated.

The second injured student remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)