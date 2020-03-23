23 new positive COVID-19 cases in NH, state total now 101 with 1 coronavirus-related death

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 23 new positive coronavirus cases in the Granite State on Friday, bringing the total to 101 with one COVID-19 related death.

The new cases have been diagnosed in 12 men and 11 women.

Ten from Rockingham County five from Grafton County, three from Belknap County, and from two from Hillsborough County excluding Manchester and Nashua, one from Carroll and Strafford counties, and one in the City of Manchester, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

This news comes after state health officials identified the first coronavirus related death which was a Hillsborough County man over 60 with “multiple underlying health issues.”

Four of the patients have no identified risk factors. The remaining new cases either travelled internationally or domestically for came into contact with someone else who tested positive for the disease.

Health officials have identified community spread as the major form of viral transmission within the Granite State.

So far, 11 of the 101 patients have been hospitalized.

The state has tested more than 2,400 people for the virus since March 2.

