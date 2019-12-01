23-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man from Wareham was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Raynham, police say.

Raynham police and fire units responding to South Street East near Williams Ave. around 12:15 a.m. found that a Ford-F350 pickup truck had rolled over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Morton Hospital where he later died, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)