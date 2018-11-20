23rd annual ‘Table of Friends’ event feeds Boston’s homeless community at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston fire and police officials will be putting on their aprons and giving back this holiday season.

The state officials are serving food to more than 1,000 homeless people at the TD Garden on Tuesday for the 23rd annual “Table of Friends” event.

“People are so grateful to get served, and to come through and get a hot meal,” Walsh said. “So it’s great. It’s gratifying.”

The event is Boston’s largest Thanksgiving dinner.

