WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two dozen Whitman-Hanson teachers, paraprofessionals, and staff members will be notified Monday that they’ll be laid off.

The Whitman-Hanson school committee reversed course on plans for a delay in looming teacher layoffs on Wednesday night, saying a vote last week went against state law.

Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Szymaniak said the district can’t wait 40 days to make moves to fix the budget.

“If we don’t start cutting now, we’re going to be closing a school in March,” Szymaniak said. “If we don’t do what we have to do, everything outside of student safety, is going to be on the table.”

Parents and teachers shared their frustration Wednesday night that the district is short $1.4 million and needs to cut 25 jobs. Another five positions will not be filled.

A newly-hired business manager from outside the district discovered the deficit and warned further delaying layoffs will worsen the financial strain.

The move is expected to save about $800,000.

The Whitman-Hanson Education Association, the district’s teachers union, announced they voted no confidence in Superintendent Szymaniak.

