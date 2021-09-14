QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A second-grade student and her mother were struck by a car while walking to a school in Quincy on Tuesday morning.

The Clifford Marshall Elementary School student and their mother were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, Principal Nicholas Ahearn wrote in a letter to the school community.

“I know the thoughts and support of the whole school community will be with them during their recovery,” Ahearn wrote.

School administrators and guidance staff have since spoken with several students who witnessed the crash, according to Ahearn. The parents of those students have also been notified.

The driver involved in the crash told officers that they were blinded by solar glare prior to striking the student and mother in the intersection of Washington and Elms streets, Quincy police said. They were not issued a citation.

Pastor Aaron Cavin witnesses the incident and rushed to help the victims.

“I heard some tires screech and it sounded like a little girl scream,” he recalled. “The bookbag and phone and shoes were kind of disheveled all over the street.”

Concerned parents say the intersection is dangerous and more needs to be done to deter speeding motorists.

The crash remains under investigation.

