ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Abington on Wednesday morning that left three others hurt, officials said

At approximately 7:47 a.m., an Abington police officer observed a Hyundai that was reported stolen out of Brockton. Bonney said the officer chased the driver through several streets for several minutes before the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree at 877 Washington Street.

Five people were inside the Hyundai at the time of the crash. The 17-year-old driver from Weymouth was pinned inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, identified only as a female, has since died, officials announced early Saturday morning.

“We started to hear so many ambulances, police cars, fire trucks flying down the street,” said Melissa Clark, who lives near the crash site. “There was a loud explosion, which was a car hitting a tree, and there was a woman ejected from the vehicle on the neighbors’ lawn.”

Bonney said the officer who was pursuing the vehicle is fairly new to the force. He is currently on leave and being cared for following the traumatic crash.

“I will say about this officer – he is just a kind, caring, human being, and on a human level this is difficult,” Bonney said. “And he is so proud to wear our uniform, and I’m so proud to be his colleague.”

Abington Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

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