NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — The Norfolk District Attorney’s office confirmed Sunday that two teenagers have died following a pedestrian crash in Needham on Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of Webster and Holland Street Saturday evening for reports of a crash involving two pedestrians. Police said the two girls had significant injuries.

The DA’s office said both girls were taken to the hospital. The DA’s office confirmed one of the victims, 16-year-old Talia Newfield of Needham, died at the hospital Saturday night.

The district attorney’s office confirmed 17-year-old Adrienne Garrido of Needham, the second victim, died at the hospital Sunday.

“With a loss like this there’s no normal, so we’re not anticipating tomorrow being like any other day by any stretch. We will be providing support throughout the day tomorrow for our students and staff,” said Aaron Sicotte, Needham High School’s principal, on Sunday.

No charges have been filed at this time. Authorities are investigating the crash.

