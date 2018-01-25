ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Three coaches for the Andover High School boys hockey team are on paid administrative leave due to an investigation into their coaching practice.

Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad said he received information that certain coaching practices may have been used that are “not in the best interests of our student athletes.” The Department of Children and Families is now investigating.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our most important priority, and I am disheartened to hear of the allegations against members of our coaching staff,” said Conrad.

Conrad did not elaborate on what happened but sources told 7News the coaches did not let the team eat for 12 hours after they lost a game in western Massachusetts.

“They’re responsible for these kids and that’s just wrong. My son, after he plays a game, is starving, so that’s unnecessary to punish them for that,” said parent Theresa Buonopane.

Among those on leave is the varsity head coach. Officials said none of the coaches are school staff members. The team has a game Thursday and the school’s junior varsity coach will be taking over head coach duties for now.

