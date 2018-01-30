3 arrested in connection with fatal New Bedford stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested in connection a fatal stabbing in New Bedford last week.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney’s office says 47-year-old Robert Viveiros and 45-year-old Kenneth Roark face murder charges in the death Jan. 22 of Chantel Bruno. Also, 29-year-old Olivia Alves is charged with obstruction of justice.

All three defendants are from New Bedford.

They face arraignment Tuesday. It could not immediately be determined if they have lawyers.

Police responding to reports of a woman screaming and bleeding found Bruno outside a residence at about 1:30 a.m. The Wareham resident was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her dog had also been stabbed but survived.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

