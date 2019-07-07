3 arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were arrested Sunday in connection with an early morning shooting incident in Dorchester. officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of shots fired on Gallivan Boulevard about 2:50 a.m. found a vehicle with a single bullet hole in the trunk area, according to Massachusetts State Police.

About an hour later, state police stopped the suspect vehicle on Route 95 southbound in Attleboro.

The three occupants, whose names were not released, were placed into police custody without incident.

No weapon was found inside the vehicle, though troopers did locate a large capacity 9mm magazine.

The incident remains under investigation.

