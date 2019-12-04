3 Boston high schools in safe mode as police investigate source of threatening message

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston high schools have been placed in “safe mode” as police investigate the source of a threatening message that was sent to English High School on Wednesday morning, an official said.

A spokesperson for English High School said in a statement that the building was placed in safe mode shortly after 10 a.m. Nearby Madison Park High School and John D. O’Bryant School are also in safe mode.

Classes are continuing as normal but no visitors are being allowed into the buildings.