BOSTON (WHDH) - Several vehicles burst into flames in Hyde Park Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Affordable Autocare Inc. on Hyde Park Avenue after three cars caught fire inside the repair shop, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire chief said one worker tried to remove a gas tank which sparked the flames.

No one was hurt.

After chasing a few stubborn hot spots, the last few companies are making up at 1192 Hyde Park Ave. No injuries to report. Damages est. upward of $500,000. pic.twitter.com/VE1WASfxlV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 21, 2021

