MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-family home went up in flames in Medford early Wednesday morning, leaving three people without a place to live, according to Medford city officials.

The massive fire appears to have started on the first floor and spread throughout the house on Central Avenue.

Three people who lived inside the home were able to escape, witnesses said.

Neighbors also got out of the area, saying they were not sure whether the intense flames would spread.

“Scary in the morning to wake and there’s a big fire, an inferno on the neighbors. So, kind of panicked. Grabbed our cat and ran out of the house,” said Aidan Hawkins, who lives in the neighborhood.

“We have a granddaughter up the stairs, we came out without travel documents like wallet, passport, everything. Just get out,” said Padma Chetri, another neighbor.

“I actually saw the sky and it was so pink, and I was like, ‘oh what a pretty sunrise.’ And then I heard like yelling and commotion and then I came out front and saw them coming out of the house,” said Lisa Devine, another neighbor. “Terrible, I’m just glad everybody got out safe.”

Medford city officials said one person went to the hospital to be checked out.

Neighbors said a quick and thorough response by the fire department kept the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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