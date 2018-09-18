3 found trapped in wreckage after car broadsided by another vehicle in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were found trapped in the wreckage of a crash after a car was broadsided by another vehicle in Andover Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters and officers responding to Union Street near the Interstate 495 ramp for a report of a serious crash about 3 p.m. found one vehicle that had barreled into another at a high rate of speed, according to the Andover Fire Department.

Emergency crews had to use hydraulic rescue tools to extricate occupants in both vehicles.

The drivers of the vehicles, a 32-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both of Andover, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with unknown injuries. One passenger was treated at the scene.

The impact of the crash was violent and there was a large debris field on the road, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.

