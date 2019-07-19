3 hospitalized in crash involving Boston ambulance

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and a sedan in Boston on Friday,

SKY7 HD flew over the intersection of Park and Washington streets and found both the sedan and the ambulance damaged and stopped in the middle of the road.

Three people, who were in the sedan, were taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A large amount of quick-drying powder was scattered in the road indicating a fluid leak.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

