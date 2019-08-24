3 hurt, 1 arrested after multi-car crash in Exeter, NH

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and one was arrested after a two-car crash in Exeter, N.H. Saturday morning. state police said.

Police responding to reports of a crash on Epping Road at 7:15 a.m. allegedly found a 2009 Mercedes C300 travelling east had crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Subaru Impresa travelling west, troopers said. The driver of the Mercedes, Nicholas Munoz, 21, was arrested at the scene on charges of reckless conduct before being transported to Exeter Hospital.

The passenger of the Mercedes was taken to Exeter Hospital with serious injuries before being transported by helicopter to Boston Medical. The driver of the Subaru was taken to Exeter Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Exeter police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)