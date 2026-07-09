DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt when a car crashed into a building in Danvers Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Danvers Police and Fire responded to a shopping plaza off of Route 1 after an SUV slammed into the front of a salon, causing major damage to the building. Officials said the Toyota SUV was attempting to make a left turn before it slammed into at least one other vehicle and then the building.

The driver of the SUV and two clients inside the salon were injured.

“I heard a very loud noise, kind of felt like the building was going to explode almost,” one salon worker said. “Very loud crashing sound and I saw some glass. Everyone started screaming and, yeah, next thing you know I look and the car was in the salon.”

The building inspector and electrical inspector also responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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