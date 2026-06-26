NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt when an SUV slammed into a restaurant in Newburyport Thursday night, police said.

Newburyport police responded to the Black Cow restaurant just after 6:20 p.m. for a report of a car through the building. Photos taken by customers captured the black SUV half inside the restaurant, smashing the glass walls of the first floor.

Police said three people dining inside were hurt in the crash. Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third person was treated at the scene. All those hurt are expected to be okay.

The driver is a 67-year-old woman from Groveland, police said. She was not hurt, and investigators said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Officials said the building did not suffer any structural damage, and business was able to continue as usual on the upper floor while crews worked to clean up the crash below.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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