CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on I-495 in Chelmsford Tuesday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a two-car crash on I-495 at the Hunt Road overpass just before 10 p.m. found a violent crash they determined was a result of a wrong-way driver striking a vehicle traveling in the correct direction, according to state police.

Chelmsford Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and the wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital by MedFlight with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also hospitalized.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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