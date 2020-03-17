3 juveniles among 6 arrested in connection with East Boston armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people were arrested Monday night in connection with a violent armed robbery in East Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in progress in the area of Lexington Street around 8:45 p.m. spoke with the victim who said he was trying to walk into his home when he was approached by eight to 10 Hispanic males, four of whom pulled out knives and one of whom held a gun to his head while they stole his property, police said.

As they spoke with the victim, police said they saw a group of people leaving a home on Saratoga Street suddenly run away when they saw the officers. One of the suspects was caught and the remaining suspects were later identified and arrested. A firearm, two knives, and the victim’s property were allegedly recovered.

Arrested were Elmer Roberto-Rodriguez, 18, of Chelsea, Daniel Gonzalez Ramirez, 19, of Chelsea, Reymundo Hernesto Bonilla, 21, of East Boston, a 16-year-old boy from East Boston, a 15-year-old boy from Chelsea, and a 16-year-old boy from Lynn.

All are expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

The three adults are charged with armed robbery.

The three juveniles are charged with delinquent to wit: armed robbery.

