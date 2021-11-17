REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles were taken into custody following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, state police said.

Troopers and officers pursued a black Nissan Rogue reported stolen just before 2 a.m. on Route 16 west in Revere, according to state police.

The car got off Route 16 in the area of Broadway at Cottage Street in Everett before being found abandoned with three doors open at the intersection of Cottage and Plumer streets, state police said.

A trooper searching the area for the suspects found three juveniles walking near Sumner and Autumn streets just after 2 a.m., state police added.

The juveniles were taken into custody.

No additional information has been released.

