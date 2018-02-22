3 Massachusetts residents killed in New York crash

(WHDH) — Authorities say three Massachusetts residents were killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in New York.

Troopers responded around 10:30 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the New York State Thruway in the town of Verona.

Four people were inside the vehicle when it lost control and rolled over near mile marker 256, according to state police.

Maria Braga, 81, of Fall River, David Botelho, 73, of Westport, and Isabel Botelho, 72, of Westport, were all pronounced dead.

The driver, Joao Braga, 81, of Fall River, was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and is being treated.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)