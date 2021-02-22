WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men from out-of-state are facing a slew of charges after authorities say they broke into a Worcester apartment before fleeing from police officers early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported break-in in progress in the area of Gates Street just before 1 a.m. learned that multiple masked men dressed in black had kicked in an apartment door before fleeing toward Crystal Park, according to Worcester police.

One officer spotted three men on Illinois Street next to Crystal park and when they approached the men, they allegedly took off running in different directions.

Officers caught up to the three men, identified as Vladimir Sosa, 29, of the Bronx, Abraham Carrera, 34, of the Bronx, and Cesar Garcia, 39 of Bushkill, Pennsylvania, but with connections to the Bronx, police said.

A silver handgun was reportedly recovered from the area where the men had initially fled.

Officers also seized ammunition from Garcia and a Taser from Soda, police said. Neither of these men allegedly had a license to carry these items.

After they were taken into custody, police say officers found evidence linking them to the address that had been burglarized.

All three men are facing charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, trespass, breaking and entering at night with intent to commit a felony, resisting arrest, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a ammunition without an FID card, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

