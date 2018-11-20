3 more shops get green light to sell recreational marijuana in Massachusetts

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three more retail locations were given the green light to sell recreational marijuana in Massachusetts on Tuesday as people lined up in Leicester and Northampton to be among the first customers at the first two legal pot shops on the U.S. East Coast.

RELATED: What to expect as recreational marijuana sales get underway in Massachusetts

The Cannabis Control Commission approved retail licenses for Alternative Therapies Group (ATG).

ATG plans to open cannabis dispensaries in Salem, Amesbury, and Salisbury in near future.

Cultivate and New England Treatment Access celebrated Tuesday’s grand opening by selling strains of the part of the marijuana plant that can be smoked, pre-rolled joints and edibles such as brownies and chocolate bars to thousands of people who braved the rain and snow.

Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana for adults in 2016.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)