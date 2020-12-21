3 New England Patriots selected to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three New England Patriots have been selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl, the team announced Monday.

Punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and special teams captain Matthew Slater will represent the Patriots in the game, which will be held virtually in the video game “Madden NFL 21” due to the ongoing pandemic.

For Bailey, the selection marks his first career Pro Bowl invitation.

The second-year punter leads the NFL with a net average of 46.1 yards per punt and ranks second in the AFC with an average of 48.7 yards per punt. He also leads the AFC with 24 punts downed inside the opponent 20-yard line.

Gilmore, who is in his ninth season, is headed to his fourth career Pro Bowl and his third consecutive with the Patriots.

Slater has been named to his ninth career Pro Bowl as a special teams player, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.

