3 officers injured in melee involving inmates at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) – Three correctional officers were injured in a melee involving a group of inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley on Friday, officials said.

One officer was surrounded and then attacked by six inmates in the N1 general population housing unit, prompting a lockdown, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction said in a statement.

Two additional correctional officers responded to the disturbance and suffered injuries while providing assistance during the melee.

All three officers were taken to Leominster Hospital with head injuries.

One officer has undergone surgery.

They are expected to recover.

The inmates in question were removed from the unit pending the outcome of an investigation. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

A spokesperson from the Department of Correction issued the following statement on the incident: “At approximately 10:45 a.m. today, our brave staff encountered a dangerous situation that occurred at a moment’s notice. This video shows the resilience and training of the officers involved. Due to the quick efforts by responding officers, life-threatening injuries were prevented in this incident. We wish a speedy recovery for the officers involved.”

Friday’s assaults came on the three-year anniversary of a three-hour prison riot that left the correctional center in total disarray.

On that date, about 50 inmates smashed furniture, computers, and fire extinguishers to fashion makeshift knives and other weapons. The inmates were said to be “getting ready for war.”

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his cell at the prison on April 19, 2017.

