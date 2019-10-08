3 patients injured in B-17 crash remain in fair condition

A Delta commercial airline plane taxis to take-off behind investigators at the wreckage of World War II-era bomber plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A spokesman for Bridgeport Hospital says three people injured in last week’s crash of a B-17 bomber remain in fair condition.

Spokesman John Cappiello said Tuesday the three patients are receiving treatment at a burn center.

The World War II-era plane was carrying 13 people when it crashed Oct. 2 at Bradley International Airport. Seven people died, including the pilot and co-pilot. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The three patients were treated initially at hospitals in Hartford before being taken by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital.

