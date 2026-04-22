SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested following a human trafficking investigation in Salem that spanned three months.

Peter Leavit, 57, Fang Lui, 52, both of Peabody, and Barry St. Onge, 64, of Shrewsbury, are each charged with trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and keeping a house of prostitution.

On April 17, several search warrants were executed at multiple locations, including “New Custom Body Work” and “Red Rose Reflexology.”

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