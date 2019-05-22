3 people rescued from Rhode Island waters

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Fire officials in Rhode Island say three people had to be rescued from the Sakonnet River after their power boat was swamped.

Tiverton Fire Capt. Joseph Plocica says two men and a woman were in the choppy water for 20 to 30 minutes before they were rescued Wednesday morning.

He estimated that the water was no warmer than 50 degrees and one of the men and the woman showed signs of hypothermia and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The other man declined transportation.

No names were released.

The trio had been fishing about a half-mile from shore when their boat was swamped by two or three big waves.

