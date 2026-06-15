BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in the South End on Sunday night that left three people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of O’Day Playground on West Newton Street around 7:30 p.m. found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for serious injuries.

One victim’s injuries are so severe that homicide units detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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