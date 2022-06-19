A day out on the water ended in flames after three passengers and two dogs had to be rescued once their yacht caught fire on Saturday.

The US-Coast Guard staged the rescue after passengers said the vessel became fully engulfed in a matter of minutes.

Nearby boats also assisted in the rescue.

The three individuals were given medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

