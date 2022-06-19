A day out on the water ended in flames after three passengers and two dogs had to be rescued once their yacht caught fire on Saturday.

The US-Coast Guard staged the rescue after passengers said the vessel became fully engulfed in a matter of minutes.

Nearby boats also assisted in the rescue.

The three individuals were given medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox