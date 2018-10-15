3 Roxbury shooting suspects indicted on murder charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death this summer of a 29-year-old man in Roxbury, and two of them were arraigned Monday following their arrests late last week, officials say.

Demetrius Bennet, 27, and Adnan Tahlil, 24, arrested Friday, were ordered held without bail on first-degree murder charges in the death of Christian Rivera on Homestead Street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Ira Harrison was indicted Sept. 27 and has been held without bail since his July 19 arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court, officials say. He will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

Bennett, Harrison, and Tahlil met up behind Harrison’s house between 2:20 and 2:30 p.m. on the afternoon of July 7, according to officials.

In two vehicles, a Hyundai Sonata and Chevrolet Equinox, they traveled from that location to the area of Humboldt Avenue, where Rivera was outdoors and standing with a group of people, officials say.

Two men exited the Sonata a short distance away from the shooting scene, approached the group on foot, and opened fire, killing Rivera, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors say those men were Bennett and Harrison, and that they then fled on foot to the nearby Equinox, operated by Tahlil, who drove them away from the scene.

Bennet and Tahlil return to court Nov. 20.

Harrison faces arraignment in Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)