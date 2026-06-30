BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital from a scene in downtown Boston Monday night.

Boston police confirmed that officers responded to Tremont Street following a report of 3 people shot.

All three victims, who are adult males, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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