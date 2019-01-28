3 state troopers credited with saving man on Neponset Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three quick-thinking state troopers sprang into action are being credited with saving the life of a man who was threatening to jump off the Neponset Bridge.

Troopers Douglas Mesheau, Bryan Caccamo, and Elvin Nguyen were responding to a reported of a person trying to harm himself about 4:26 a.m. on Monday when they found a 31-year-old Dorchester man hanging off the railing above the Pope John Paul II Park bike path, according to state police.

All three men grabbed a hold of the man to keep him from falling off the bridge, state police said.

“After persuasive conversation, the man complied with the troopers’ request to move closer to the side of the bridge, allowing the troopers to lift the man up of the 4-1/2-foot railing to safety,” state police wrote in a release.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation.

