DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three students were taken to the hospital Tuesday after eating what appeared to be cannabis edibles at a school in Dorchester, officials said.

Boston school officials said students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, with EMS crews responding shortly after 12 p.m. Police later confirmed an investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Henderson Upper School in Dorchester, where the school’s interim head of school sent a letter to school community members discussing the situation.

Interim Head of School Stephanie Sibley said school staff notified Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston Police as well as the school nurse and the families of all students involved. Sibley said Boston EMS was also notified.

Sibley noted that drugs and paraphernalia are banned on school grounds, adding that school staff will conduct searches if needed. Students who bring or distribute illegal substances will also face disciplinary action under the Boston Public Schools Code of Conduct, Sibley said.

Sibley urged parents to have conversations with students about the impact of substance use, saying “As caring adults and parents, you play a crucial role in helping influence your student’s decisions around drug use.”

“We are deeply concerned about the recent reports of student ingesting edibles,” a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said in a separate statement to 7NEWS.

The district continued, asking parents to “remind their students not to take food or snacks from friends inside or outside of school that could potentially contain unknown substances.”

