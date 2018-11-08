3 teens arrested after stolen firearm, credit cards recovered in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers were arrested in Methuen on Tuesday after authorities found a stolen handgun while responding to a report of suspicious activity, officials said.

An officer patrolling the area of Monterey Drive around 10:20 a.m. found three teens sleeping inside a parked vehicle with New Hampshire license plates, according to Methuen police.

After a brief foot chase, police placed the teens — two of whom were 16 and one of whom was 17 — under arrest after finding stolen credit cards, IDs and a loaded handgun.

All three are facing several criminal charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Their names were not released because of their ages.

All three were ordered held for at least 90 days following their arraignment in Lawrence Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)