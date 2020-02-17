3 teens arrested in connection with violent robbery on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston teens have been arrested in connection with a violent robbery on the Common on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in progress in the area of 139 Tremont St. about 7 p.m. spoke with the victim who said he was walking through the Common when he was attacked by a group of five males who punched him, kicked him, and stole his cellphone, according to police.

Police say the victim identified three of his attackers, who remained at the scene. His cellphone was found near them.

As a result, a 14-year-old boy from the South End, a 15-year-old boy from East Boston, and a 16-year-old boy from the South End were arrested on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

All three will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)