BOSTON (WHDH) - Three teens from Boston were arrested Sunday for their alleged roles in a vicious attack on a man at the MBTA’s Andrew Square Station in Boston.

Officers responding to a reported assault around 11:45 p.m. found the 43-year-old victim in the busway who appeared to be disoriented and dazed, according to transit police.

A witness said he found the victim unconscious in the busway and determined he had encountered a group of about 15 juveniles who violently slammed him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the cement curb, police said.

Two other juveniles allegedly kicked and punched him in the head while he was on the ground.

After finding the juveniles in the parking lot of the South Bay Mall, a 17-year-old from Mattapan, a 14-year-old from Hyde Park, and a 16-year-old from Dorchester were arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

No additional information was immediately released.

