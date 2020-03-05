3 test positive for coronavirus after attending Biogen conference in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people who attended a Biogen conference in Boston last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Cambridge-based biotechnology company announced Thursday.

A number of attendees reported varying degrees of flu-like symptoms following the meeting, including three who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the company said in a statement obtained by 7NEWS.

Two of the individuals who tested positive live in the European Union, while the third lives outside of Massachusetts, Biogen said.

“At the present time, these individuals are doing well, improving and under the care of their healthcare providers,” the statement read. “Protecting our employees and our communities is our priority.”

Biogen says it has been in regular contact with public health officials since the time the illnesses were first reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, all Biogen workers who attended the meeting have been directed to work from home for two weeks.

“We are regularly communicating with all employees and directed all employees who are not feeling well to stay home and contact their healthcare provider as necessary,” the statement went on to say.

Biogen is also restricting travel through the end of March in an effort to mitigate the spread of illness.

