3 wanted for attempted car wash robbery in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Lawrence are looking for three people who tried to break into a car wash over the weekend.

The attempted break-in happened at Haffners Car Wash on South Broadway. Police said the suspects were caught on surveillance video using a sledgehammer, crow bar and blow torch to try and steal cash from a change machine.

The suspects were unsuccessful and police said they took off in a stolen green Honda CR-V.

