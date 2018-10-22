3 workers hurt, 1 critical, in floor collapse at Rhode Island mill building

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH/AP) — A fire official says three construction workers have been hurt in Pawtucket, one critically, when a floor collapsed in a mill they were rehabilitating into housing.

Acting Battalion Chief Michael Thurber says the floor collapsed Monday from the second floor into the basement. He says three construction workers were taken to a hospital.

Everyone is accounted for, according to Thurber. Two workers were able to climb out of the rubble but one worker was found covered in debris.

The workers’ names were not immediately available.

The workers were rehabilitating the mill and building 140 residential units.

The building is located adjacent to Hope Artiste Village, a well-known mill restoration that has a mix of artists’ studios, shops, and office space.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials, along with Pawtucket police, are investigating.

No additional details were available.

