3-year-old girl hospitalized after incident involving backyard pool in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after an incident involving a backyard pool in New Bedford on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Christopher Court around 12:30 p.m. found the girl suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child before taking her to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on her condition.

“the child was located by family members. Aid was rendered to the child, and then further aid was summoned,” said New Bedford Police Lieutenant Scott Carola.

Video from SKY7 HD showed law enforcement officials huddled around an above-ground pool filled with green-colored water.

Neighbors say they know the family and are praying the girl makes a full recovery.

“I know those kids are very well mannered because they come here sometimes. And the parents are very good people and I know they take good care of those kids,” siad Cindy Ferreira. “I was surprised actually, I was shocked.”

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

