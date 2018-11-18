3-year-old receives free flights to Boston for treatment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Every eight weeks, three-year-old Reid Lebeau flies from Delaware with his family to Boston Children’s hospital for treatment of a rare condition.

“Boston is number one in the country for his disease,” Jodi Lebeau, Reid’s mother, says. “He has short bowel syndrome.”

Jodi says all those plane trips are thanks to Angel Flight East, a nonprofit providing free flights to children and adults in need of medical treatment far from home.

“It’s more fun to give than receive, I guess,” Tom Wallace, an Angel volunteer pilot, says. “It’s a gift I get to give.”

Wallace, of Pennsylvania, uses his own plane and pays for all of the flight expenses to get families where they need to go.

Reid has been one of Wallace’s frequent fliers since he was just three months old.

“It’s great to see him, he’s three years old now,” Wallace says. “You can see he’s a lively little boy.”

Reid has taken nearly 40 flights to Boston for treatment.

For more information, visit https://angelflighteast.org/.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)