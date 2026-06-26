FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - As the FIFA World Cup group stage comes to an end, the 32 best teams are getting ready for the knockout round – where each high-stakes game now transitions to win or go home.

This World Cup was the largest ever, beginning with 48 teams. The 12 top teams from each group, the 12 runners-up, and the eight best third-placed finishers will now compete in the second round.

Fans are both excited and on edge for their teams to compete.

“Anything that happens on the field that makes you lose a game, you’re out. So you really have to play during 90 minutes and make it a win at the end. That’s really a different mindset,” said Yves Ancier, a France fan.

“There’s a lot more on the line of course in the knockout rounds, however it’s a bit of a hard reset after the three group stage games. So teams get a chance to recuperate a little bit, and then recharge the batteries and go again,” said Mike Milazzo, Asisstant Coach of the New England Revolution.

Group stage games may end in a tie, but matches in the knockout round are played until there is a winner.

“If you tie, you go into extra time. That’s 30 minutes. Two times, 50 minutes. And if it’s still tied, you go to a penalty kick out,” explained Enok Liland, a Norway fan.

There is no sudden death in overtime, the extra periods are played in their entirety.

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