WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State leaders came together in Worcester on Tuesday for the “Firefighter of the Year Awards.”

Governor Maura Healey honored dozens of firefighters for their bravery in the line of duty.

“What it really is, is a testament to the dedication of those who serve, of those who train, of those who teach, of those who mentor,” Healey said.

The 36th annual awards recognized 170 firefighters for outstanding acts of heroism and service.

Firefighters from over a dozen communities across the state were honored at the ceremony, including 10 group citations, two individual citations, and 13 medals of valor.

“The calls reflected in today’s awards show us the courage, skill, and quick thinking your job demands,” Healey said.

The awards reflect a wide array of fire service activity, from delivering fire safety education, to performing rescues under life-threatening conditions.

Along with department honor guards and ceremonial bagpipers, friends and family filled the room, showing their appreciation to those who keep everyone safe.

“Today, i want you to know how grateful, on behalf of nearly seven million residents of this great state, how grateful we are as a commonwealth to all of you who serve,” Healey said.

