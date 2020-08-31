4-alarm blaze rips through vacant office building in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a four-alarm blaze ripped through a vacant office building in Brockton on Monday.

Fire crews responding to a vacant two-story building on Pleasant Street near the Westgate Mall just before 12 p.m. found thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

“It was like very kind of frightening and we were worried that there was somebody in there,” a D’Angelo employee who called 911 said. “That was our biggest concern.”

Firefighters from several surrounding communities worked to extinguish the blaze, which destroyed the once-active office space.

“This was an active office building up until a short time ago…but I’m not really sure what’s going on with property,” Deputy Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said. “I do understand that it is slated to be torn down.”

Nardelli added that he believes the fire started somewhere in the back of the building.

There were no reported injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting local authorities with the investigation.

